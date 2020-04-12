Tonight and Monday are First Alert Weather Days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Another powerful weather system will approach tonight into Monday with the possibility of more strong to severe thunderstorms, isolated tornadoes, and extremely heavy rain.
Expect scattered showers this evening with temps rising into the low 60′s by early Monday morning. Thunderstorm chances will ramp up into Monday morning.
As this system passes, there could be damaging non-thunderstorm winds. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 5 am Monday until 8 pm Monday. Winds will be generally 25-35 mph with gusts upwards of 50+ mph through the day.
By Tuesday, cooler air will have settled back into the region. Highs will only manage upper 40′s.
After a brief break in precipitation, rain returns to the forecast for next Friday.
