Warren County health officials announce 1st COVID-19 death

“It is never easy to report on the death of a fellow member of our community,” Health Commissioner, Duane Stansbury stated. “We must continue to do all that we can to protect ourselves and those around us from this illness by taking precautions to limit the spread of germs. This is especially important for those at a higher risk, like the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions. We are facing a historic public health challenge and know this is a very difficult time. Our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community.”