Man charged with Spring Grove Village double-homicide

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police have charged a man in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in Spring Grove Village Saturday morning.
Dwayne Harris, 27, was arrested Monday afternoon, police say.
District Five officers responded to the shooting in the 4700 block of Winton Road on Saturday at 7 a.m., CPD says.
First responders found Jasmine Malone, 29, and Jeffrey Duke II, 33, suffering from gunshot wounds.
CPD says Malone and Duke were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where they both died.
The homicide unit’s investigation into the shooting is still open, police say.
Anyone with information is urged to call CPD’s criminal investigation section at 513.352.3541 or Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.