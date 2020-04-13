Daughter organizes car parade for retired CPD officer-father fighting cancer

NORTH BEND, Ohio (FOX19) - Cancer treatments are now on hold for a retired Cincinnati police officer because of the coronavirus.
But the virus couldn’t stop Friday’s parade of support.
Jim Robb is a retired police officer and high-school bowling coach who’s fighting blood cancer. His doctors recently decided to stop the final phase of his cancer treatment to keep his immune system safe amid the virus pandemic.
“I understand it,” Robb told FOX19 NOW. “I just don’t like it. I want it to be over.”
The treatments will resume in the future. Until then, it’s displays of love like Friday’s that get him and his family through.
Robb’s daughter, Jamie Neiheisel, organized and filmed the parade of neighbors and well-wishers, which featured hundreds of cars outside Robb’s North Bend home.
The parade lasted thirteen minutes.
“My heart was just happy,” Neiheisel said. “Seeing the cars lined up to go in the parade, tears were just running down my face.”
Some of the attendees showed up bearing the Seton 'S' for Robb’s bowling team.
It was enough to win back Jim’s motivation in his fight against cancer.
“Very uplifting,” Robb said. “I was down and, after that, I was like, ‘Let’s go. Let’s do this. Let’s get it done.’"
