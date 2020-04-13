DeWine announces emergency funding for Ohio food banks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Help is coming for people who may be struggling to put food on the table.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Monday allocating nearly $5 million to Ohio food banks and up to $1 million for homeless shelters.
The funding will go to Tri-State organizations like the St. George Interfaith Food Pantry, where volunteers were busy Monday evening bagging up groceries for families in need.
Nathaniel Stanford, who is now homeless, has been coming to St. George for the past two weeks.
“I’ve been coming here getting clothing, food and everything,” said Stanford.
He's not the only one. The director of the food pantry, Joan Callahan, says so far the pantry is on track to double the number of those they typically serve in April.
“During March we served 602 people," Callahan said. "Last year in March we served 460 people, so it’s been a big increase already.”
That’s where the money DeWine announced Monday could prove useful.
“This funding will help food banks from running out of food and supplies that they’ll need during this coronavirus pandemic,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.
The boost in funding for food banks will also help local food pantries buy more supplies.
“Whenever the food banks receive funds from the state, they’re able to provide the food to the pantries at a cheaper cost,” said Callahan.
Stanford says until he receives his SSI benefits he will likely remain on the streets. However, knowing that he can rely on the food pantry to eat provides some comfort.
“It lifts your spirits that somebody cares and that’s giving," he explained. "Some people have given up and given out and they have shut down, but a lot of those churches are still going on and think about us when we can’t think about ourselves out here, and I appreciate that.”
The St. George Food Pantry is open every Monday and Tuesday from 6:00 until 7:30.
If you need food assistance visit feedamerica.org to find your local food bank.
