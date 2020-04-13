‘Everything is legal’: Woman accused of disturbing geese, eggs at NKY pond

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - A woman is being accused of disturbing some geese and their eggs at a pond in a Northern Kentucky condominium complex, but police say she isn’t breaking any laws.
FOX19 NOW received several emails and Facebook messages about the incident that happened at The Village of South Fork Creek condominiums on Sunday afternoon.
A video posted on Facebook shows the woman and a boy walking along the pond at the complex.
The woman is holding a long pointed object and the child has a BB gun, according another Facebook post.
The video then shows the woman walk down an embankment toward an area where several geese are sitting.
She appears to be poking and prodding a goose with the pointed object when a soft pop is heard on the video.
“Today a woman and her son were walking around South Fork Condos on old 42, her with a poking stick and her possibly 12-14 year old son with a BB gun. She was poking at geese, mommas sitting on her eggs were no exception to this woman. Her son was shooting bb’s at the geese," the post read.
The woman and boy then walk back up the embankment once the geese fly off.
The Facebook post continued, "The woman was very verbal about having some sort of license...I’m sorry but there is no license to torment or shot at a goose here at South Fork. This is ridiculous. Florence Police did show up very quick and I am thankful for that. I’m hoping that I never witness this again. It’s truly heartbreaking.”
Florence Police Capt. Gregory Rehkamp says officers did respond to the complex after residents reported what they saw.
Capt. Rehkamp says the woman has a permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that allows her to control the geese population at the complex.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service:
The resident Canada goose nest and egg depredation order authorizes landowners and local governments who register with the Service to destroy resident Canada goose nests and eggs on property under their jurisdiction when necessary to resolve or prevent injury to people, property, agricultural crops, or other interests. The order does not authorize the killing of any migratory bird species or destruction of any nests or eggs other than those of resident Canada geese.
Aside from a violation because the child had BB gun, Cpt. Rehkamp says “everything is legal.”
Firing a BB gun within city limits is a violation of Florence’s ordinance, the captain says.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.