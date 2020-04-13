First Alert Weather Day: Wind advisory on Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A First Alert Weather Day has been called for Monday as it will be gusty through the afternoon . Thunderstorm chances will continue Monday morning as a cold front approaches. The severe risk this morning is very low, our biggest risk will be for gusty winds through the afternoon.
A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 5 am Monday until 8 pm Monday. Winds will be generally 25-35 mph with gusts upwards of 50+ mph through the day.
Temperatures start out near 60 degrees but then fall into the upper 40′s by this evening.
By Tuesday, cooler air will have settled back into the region. Highs will only manage upper 40′s.
After a brief break in precipitation, rain returns to the forecast for next Friday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.