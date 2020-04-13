First Butler County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - An inmate at the Butler County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, marking the jail’s first confirmed infection.
The inmate is a 35-year-old man.
Jones says the jail’s medical staff tested the man after he developed a low-grade fever.
Following the confirmed test, the man and his cell mate were moved to another Butler County Jail facility that Jones says has been emptied and prepped to handle infected inmates.
The cell mate has also been tested, according to Jones, and those results are pending.
“My corrections and medical staff have prepared diligently to handle any inmate that tests positive for COVID-19," Jones said in a Monday afternoon release. "We were lucky for a while but rest assured, we will protect staff and the inmate population the best we can to ensure everyone’s safety during these unprecedented times.”
As of this writing, Butler County has 121 confirmed COVID-19 cases and three deaths.
