Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana health officials announce 13 new coronavirus deaths
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials say 13 more people have died after contracting COVID-19, making the total number of statewide deaths 343. The Indiana State Department of Health announced 508 new cases on Sunday. The statewide total of cases is 7,928. Health officials say Marion County has the most new cases with 154. Several other counties had more than 10 new cases, including Allen, Elkhart and Hamilton.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA UNIVERSITY BUDGET
Trustees give IU their OK to borrow up to $1B amid pandemic
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trustees at Indiana University have allowed school leaders to borrow up to $1 billion to counter a potential budget shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic. The trustees approved the request Friday. University spokesman Chuck Carney says the university is in good financial shape, but the request offers peace of mind for the university to continue operations during difficult times. The university’s largest source of revenue is tuition. The school remains in operation during the pandemic, but has stopped in-person classes for the spring and summer.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FACE MASK CLIPS
Indiana company using downtime to make clips for face masks
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana company is making plastic clips to protect medical workers’ ears from being irritated by the elastic straps on face masks protecting them during the coronavirus pandemic. Hometown Shirts and Graphix temporarily closed its doors after Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a stay-at-home order last month to fight the spread of the coronavirus. But the Journal and Courier reports the Delphi company’s owners are using that downtime to make laser-cut plastic clips to prevent face masks' elastic straps from rubbing their ears raw. They're donating the clips to medical workers and others working on the frontlines during the pandemic.
RETIREMENT PAY DISPUTE
Indiana's top court sends pay dispute to appeals court
MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s top court’s recent ruling could revive the state’s long battle to make two former district officials pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars in retirement annuities. The Chicago Tribune reports that the Indiana Supreme Court sent Attorney General Curtis Hill’s lawsuit against former School Town of Munster superintendents William Pfister and Richard Sopko back to the Court of Appeals last week. The lawsuit alleged that Pfister and Sopko misused $850,000, in public funds over a 15-year period. Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush wrote that the ruling in another case, Robertson v. State, could apply to the Munster case.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana death toll rises to 330, drive-through testing set
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say drive-through coronavirus testing sites are getting ready to open in four Indiana cities for medical workers, first responders and essential workers with symptoms of COVID-19. The Indiana State Department of Health also announced Saturday that 30 more Hoosiers had died from illnesses related to COVID-19, raising the state’s coronavirus death toll to 330. The state's number of confirmed cases, meanwhile, increased by 537, bringing the overall figure to more than 7,400. The state agency says free drive-through testing for medical workers, first responders and essential workers with COVID-19 symptoms is scheduled to run Monday through Friday in Evansville and Sellersburg, in southern Indiana, and in Gary and Fort Wayne, in northern Indiana.
FOOD RESCUE-CULINARY STUDENTS
Ivy Tech culinary students volunteer amid virus pandemic
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ivy Tech culinary students who lost training opportunities as schools and restaurants closed amid the coronavirus pandemic have turned to volunteering at a food rescue organization. The South Bend Tribune reports that restaurants, caterers and educational institutions are donating their meat, fruits and vegetables to Cultivate Culinary rather than letting their food inventory go to waste. Cultivate Culinary is a nonprofit devoted to ending the cycle of poverty and hunger. The organization operates following guidelines like social distancing. Volunteers are cooking and preparing meals. They work with only eight people at a time and have their temperatures taken daily.
POLICE SHOOTING-WEST TERRE HAUTE
Police: Person exchanged gunfire with officers, found dead
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — State police say a suspect who exchanged gunfire with officers in far western Indiana was found dead when officers entered a wooded area in an armored vehicle. Indiana State Police say the suspect was found dead after repeatedly firing at officers, who returned fire. Vigo County sheriff’s deputies were initially called Saturday morning to a rural area near West Terre Haute to investigate a reported suspicious person. They found a damaged vehicle and told the suspect using a loudspeaker to leave the wooded area. But state police say the subject began shooting at the deputies, who took cover and called for assistance.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-WINNEBAGO INDIANA
Winnebago plans to begin reopening Indiana RV plants in May
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (AP) — Iowa-based recreational vehicle manufacturer Winnebago Industries says the company plans to begin reopening its northern Indiana plants in May after closing them in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Winnebago and other RV manufacturers temporarily idled their manufacturing plants after stay-at-home orders were issued in Indiana and other states where RVs are produced. Winnebago spokesman Sam Jefson tells the South Bend Tribune that while the company will reopen some plants in other states beginning Monday, it isn’t planning to reopen its operations in northern Indiana’s Elkhart County until May 4 or later. Winnebago employs about 3,500 workers at plants in Middlebury and Nappanee.