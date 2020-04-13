Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

CINCINNATI SLAYINGS-ARREST
Suspect arrested in pair of double homicides in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a suspect has been arrested in a pair of double homicides in Cincinnati, including two women whose bodies were found in an apartment. Cincinnati police say officers responded to the North Avondale apartment shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday and found 56-year-old Bridgett Carter and 35-year-old Tasia Mason dead. Early Friday, police said, 28-year-old William Bowen III and 47-year-old Michael Eves were killed in Avondale. Police said homicide detectives arrested 42-year-old Alto Miles in the murders. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment on the charges; a listed number for Miles couldn’t be found Sunday.
TEENAGER SHOT
Teenage girl, 14, critically injured in Ohio shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a teenage girl was critically injured in a shooting in an Ohio home. Columbus police patrol officers responded to the South Linden home shortly before 7 p.m. Friday and found the 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police said she was struck by a single gunshot “which was fired from inside the residence.” No arrests were immediately announced. Authorities asked anyone with information to call the felony assault unit or the Central Ohio crime stoppers number.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio sees 6 more deaths, passes 6,500 COVID-19 infections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Health officials in Ohio say the state has seen six additional deaths and more than 200 new cases of infection from the COVID-19 virus. The state Health Department’s tally, updated Sunday, indicates 6,518 cases have occurred, up from 6,250 a day earlier. The state has seen 253 deaths related to the coronavirus. The pandemic has caused nearly 2,000 hospitalizations in Ohio, with about 600 people needing treatment in the intensive care unit.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Unemployed Ohioans wait, and wait, for checks from state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is now fielding record unemployment claims. Meanwhile, many workers out of a job find themselves scrambling to make ends meet as they wait days or weeks for their claim to be processed and checks to be issued. The state human services agency says nearly 700,000 people filed for unemployment in the last three weeks. That's almost double the 365,000 claims filed in all of 2019. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says hundreds have been added to the state call center to handle all the inquires, but he has repeatedly asked people to be patient.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MODELS
Politics mixes with science as states turn to virus models
A gaping spread in statistical models for the coronavirus pandemic has injected a political element into the scientific endeavor. Governors in some states have cited the direst forecasts in issuing stay-at-home orders. Other elected officials have seized on more optimistic figures to justify their calls to loosen restrictions. The federal government doesn’t have a national clearinghouse for virus models. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn’t publicly released any coronavirus models of its own or identified a modeling consensus for states to follow. Meanwhile, some states are tapping local experts to cobble together their own models.
WOMEN FOUND DEAD
Homicide unit probes deaths of 2 women in Cincinnati home
CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were found in a Cincinnati apartment. Cincinnati police say officers responded to the North Avondale unit shorty after 5:30 p.m. Friday and found the women, who were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the two have been identified as 56-year-old Bridgett Carter and 35-year-old Tasia Mason. Police said anyone with information is asked to call homicide unit investigators, police dispatchers or Crimestoppers.
NEWSPAPER STAFFING-CLEVELAND
Cleveland daily newspaper reduced to 4 union journalists
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Plain Dealer newspaper in Cleveland has been reduced as an organization to little more than the name atop its front page after owners laid off 10 of its remaining 14 union journalists. The bulk of the stories and photographs that will be published in the newspaper established in the 1840s will come from the roughly 70 journalists working for the non-unionized Cleveland.com news site. The newspaper and the website are both owned by New York-based Advance Publications Inc. A message seeking comment was left Saturday with an Advance spokesperson.
AP-US-EASTER-BUNNY-THREATENED
Man accused of pointing gun at a waving Easter Bunny
MIDDLEBOURNE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say felony charges are pending against a man who brandished a gun and threatened an Easter Bunny waving to motorists from an Ohio interstate overpass. The Daily Jeffersonian reports the 49-year-old man was arrested shortly making the threat Wednesday afternoon in Middlebourne in Guernsey County. Sheriff's deputies found the suspect and another man in a camouflage-painted pickup truck near Interstate 70. Deputies seized a .22-caliber handgun and an open 12-pack of beer as evidence. The suspect was taken to a medical facility after jail officials refused to book him because of an elevated temperature.
SUPREME COURT-TEXAS ABORTIONS
Texas clinics ask Supreme Court to allow certain abortions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion clinics in Texas are asking the Supreme Court to step in to allow certain abortions to continue during the coronavirus pandemic. The clinics filed an emergency motion Saturday asking the justices to overturn a lower-court order and allow abortions when they can be performed using medication. In a medication abortion a woman takes one pill at a clinic and then takes a second pill 24 to 48 hours later, typically at home. The clinics have argued that medication abortions do not require personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns that might be needed for coronavirus patients.
FATAL POLICE SHOOTING
Man fatally shot, teen hurt in encounter with off-duty cop
Authorities say an off-duty Cleveland police officer fatally shot a man during an incident that also left a teenage boy injured. The officer saw the man and the teen engaged in what he believed was criminal activity. He left the area but soon encountered the duo as they drove on a city roadway. Authorities say the man or teen then pointed a gun at the officer, though it wasn’t clear if they fired any shots, and the officer fired at least one shot. The man soon died at a hospital, while the boy was listed in stable condition. The officer was not injured.