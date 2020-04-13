NKU golfer with incurable illness a ‘role model’ to teammates

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Golf will always be part of Kelsey Wessels’ life.
So will cystic fibrosis.
The sometime all-conference golfer at Oak Hills High School is now a senior student-athlete at Northern Kentucky University.
Watch her swing a club and you might not suspect she has an incurable disease — that she gets treatment three times per day, that she went on a Make-a-Wish trip to watch a USC football game and meet a USC quarterback.
That doesn’t mean Wessels is bashful about what she calls ‘CF.'
“It’s who I am. I wouldn’t be the person I am without CF, but I also don’t know what life is without it," she explained. "But I was never afraid to tell people, never embarrassed, it’s just who I am.”
Macy Wright is one of Wessels’ teammates at NKU.
“I’ve always seen Kelsey as a role model," Wright said. "It’s kind of a good reminder that there’s bigger things in life and you have to work for what you want.”
Next year, Wessels will be a pediatric nurse at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, the same hospital that helped her when she was young.
She gives credit to her disease for getting her this far — and pushing her farther.
“It kind of made me the person I am today," Wsssels said. “It made me want to work hard and made me want to give back to the community and all these things.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.