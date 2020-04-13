NKY teen to be sentenced for rape, sexual abuse

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) — A former Covington Catholic High School student will be sentenced today for rape and sexual abuse.
Joseph Eubank pleaded guilty in January.
Eubank, 17, was charged as an adult for raping a teenage girl and sexually abusing three others.
The allegations span about two years when Eubank was 14-to-16-years-old, according to Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.
Eubank was arrested last May.
He will spend up to 25 years in prison - ten years for the rape charge and five years for each sexual abuse charge.
