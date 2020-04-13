NKY teen to be sentenced for rape, sexual abuse

Former CovCath student and basketball player Joseph Eubank pleaded guilty in January to one count of rape and three counts of sexual abuse. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
April 13, 2020 at 8:56 AM EDT - Updated April 13 at 8:56 AM

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) — A former Covington Catholic High School student will be sentenced today for rape and sexual abuse.

Joseph Eubank pleaded guilty in January.

Eubank, 17, was charged as an adult for raping a teenage girl and sexually abusing three others.

The allegations span about two years when Eubank was 14-to-16-years-old, according to Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

Eubank was arrested last May.

He will spend up to 25 years in prison - ten years for the rape charge and five years for each sexual abuse charge.

