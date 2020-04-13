NWS reports 10 tornadoes across Tri-State last Wednesday

TRI-STATE (FOX19) - The National Weather Service (NWS) is reporting 10 total tornadoes that came through the Tri-State area late Wednesday.
The line of storms left damage across the area and thousands without power.
According to the NWS, nine of the tornadoes were EF0, which means they had wind speeds between 65-85 mph.
- Gallatin County - max wind speed of 75mph with an estimated 0.5-mile path east Warsaw.
- Grant County - max wind speed of 85-95mph with an estimated 2.4-mile path northwest of Dry Ridge.
- Roberton County - max wind speed of 85mph with an estimated 1-mile path northwest of Mount Olivet.
- Mason County - max wind speed of 80mph with an estimated 1.2-mile path southwest of Mays Lick.
- Clinton County - max wind speed of 65mph with an estimated 0.8-mile path southeast of Blanchester.
- Clermont/Brown Counties - max wind speed of 80mph with an estimated 8.8-mile path near Newtonville and Lorelei.
- Brown County - max wind speed of 75with an estimated 2.4-mile path near Fayetteville.
- Clermont County - max wind speed of 75with an estimated 0.8-mile path near Edenton.
- Ripley County - max wind speed of 70mph with an estimated 0.5-mile path north of Friendship.
The lone EF1 tornado was reported in Versailles, according to the NWS.
This tornado had a max wind speed of 86mph and traveled for 2.5-miles, NWS reports.
