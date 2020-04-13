Security camera shows man stealing family pet, couple says

BELLEVUE, Ky. (FOX19) - Security cameras captured the moment a man allegedly stole a bike and a family pet in Bellevue. Now the owners are pleading for their pet to be returned.
The couple -- Ryan and Danielle -- says they were in the process of moving earlier this month when their six-year-old cat Shotzie accidentally got outside.
They checked their surveillance cameras for any sign of her and found footage they say shocked them.
“You see an individual who is obviously up to no good run up the street, and then 20 minutes later is riding down the street on a bicycle that was stolen, and then you’ve got your cat that’s never been outside and never been away from the family over some stranger’s shoulder clearly trying to get away," Ryan said. “You can only imagine the fear that she was experiencing, and it’s heartbreaking."
The video shows a man running down Cleveland Avenue around 4 a.m. on April 6, then walking around the couple’s property.
Minutes later, the couple says the video shows the man riding off on a stolen bike with what appears to be Shotzie on his shoulder.
“We’ve had Shotzie longer than two of my children have been alive, so that’s all they know," Ryan said. "For her to not be here on a daily basis, they’re just absolutely devastated.”
Ryan says he recognized the man in the video footage as someone known to local law enforcement.
“I know the individual just from my time as a deputy jailer in Campbell County," Ryan said. "He’s been in and out of the jail all of his life, so the reason behind what he is doing, one can only guess, but clearly it was malicious.”
Although the family’s top priority is being reunited with their pet, Ryan explains they are prepared to pursue criminal charges and have already reported what happened to police.
“I am not going to go away. I am not going to stop until I find my cat or find out what happened to my cat," Ryan said.
The Tri-State Noah Project, an animal rescue, is helping the couple offer a $500 reward for information.
Ryan said anyone who may know where Shotzie is can call or text him at 859-512-7918. Anyone with information can also contact Bellevue Police.
