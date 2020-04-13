Scammers likely to target recipients of federal stimulus checks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some people have already started receiving their stimulus checks from the federal government. For those who haven’t, there’s a way to track them.
Right now 10 percent of Americans have lost their job in the last three weeks, so getting the checks into their hands is absolutely critical to stop the financial bleeding.
But the door is open for scammers who say you have to input certain personal information. Don’t. This information is already in the hands of the IRS and the people who need it.
The details of the payments are clear: People who make less than $75,000 will receive $1,200 in their account.
Couples earning less than $150,000 will receive $2,400.
The IRS also just announced a new website to track the status of your payment. It’ll be up and running by Friday.
