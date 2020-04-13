Tri-State testing site can tell you if you’ve already had COVID-19

MARIEMONT, Ohio (FOX19) - A Mariemont doctor’s office is offering drive-up testing that can show you if you’ve previously had COVID-19.
Lisa Larkin, MD, says her staff has been testing 60-70 patients per day since last week.
The test is performed by a simple finger-stick blood test and yields same-day results.
According to Larkin, It’s not the same as the nasal-swab test used by hospitals to determine if someone currently has COVID-19.
"The anti-body testing is completely different and it's not used in the same circumstance," Larkin told FOX19 Now on Monday. "The antibody testing is to look for the body's response to the infection of virus."
According to Dr. Larkin, the test is not for making diagnostic decisions. For example, she says, if you’re sick, this is not a test that would be used to decide if you should be put in the hospital.
“So these people who were not sick enough to be in the hospital, didn’t have access to a test and did not get testing,” said Larkin. “So now they can have the anti-body testing to determine if they did have the virus.”
If you test positive for the IGG antibody, Dr. Larkin believes you had the infection but your body has now developed the antibodies that could protect you from the virus in the future.
“This is a test, again, that is part of the picture of testing that we are going to use to move forward,” said the internist. “It’s not perfect, and by itself it’s not the end-all be-all test, but again, it’s been helpful data for patients.”
Larkin says of the 400 people they’ve tested, they’ve had 16 positives for COVID-19.
Testing will resume Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Larkin asks anyone who wants to get tested to call and make an appointment first and they will try to squeeze you in since demand is high.
You can call her offices at 513.760.5511 to make an appointment.
Larkin has also posted many videos, where she answers questions about COVID-19, on her website and on her Facebook page.
