WATCH LIVE: Gov. Eric Holcomb, state health department update Indiana’s coronavirus response

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Indiana state health officials reported 331 new cases of the coronavirus Monday for a total of 8,236 positive cases.
There were seven more deaths bringing the total in the state to 350.
Marion County, where Indianapolis is located, has the highest number of cases - 3, 012 - and deaths - 123- in the state.
Here are the numbers for counties in the Tri-State area:
- Franklin County: 69 cases, 7 deaths
- Switzerland County: 12 cases, 0 deaths
- Dearborn County: 60 cases, 3 deaths
- Ohio County: 1 case, 0 deaths
- Ripley County: 86 cases, 3 deaths
- Union County: 9 cases, 0 deaths
