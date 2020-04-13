WATCH LIVE: Hamilton County gives update on budgetary issues amid the coronavirus crisis

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Monday, Hamilton County is giving an update on budgetary issues amid the COVID-19 crisis with Jeff Aluotto, the county administrator.
The Ohio Department of Health announced Sunday that there are 253 COVID-19 deaths and 6,604 positive cases in the state.
Of the 6,604 positive cases, 1,948 are hospitalized, said health officials.
“Our numbers are beating projections and we are seeing a ‘flattening of the curve.’ The strategies we are taking here are working and we need to keep it up. We’re crushing it in Hamilton County and it’s thanks to all of you,” County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said.
Driehaus said the Health Collaborative announced a field hospital, or Alternate Care Site, at the Duke Energy Center which is now planning for a 100-150-bed facility rather than 500 beds.
The ACS will initially have 98 medical surge beds and 48 post-acute bed and has the possibility to expand if needed, according to a memo from Cincinnati City Manager Patrick Duhaney
Staffing at the ACS will provided by all southwest Ohio hospital systems and all patients will be directly transferred from area hospitals, Duhaney wrote.
Counties in our viewing area:
- Hamilton County: 17 deaths, 535 cases
- Clermont: 1 death, 41 cases
- Warren: 1 death, 75 cases
- Montgomery: 5 deaths, 198 cases
- Butler: 2 deaths, 117 cases
- Brown: 1 death, 6 cases
- Adams: 0 deaths, 3 cases
- Highland: 0 deaths, 6 cases
- Clinton: 0 deaths, 15 cases
