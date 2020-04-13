WATCH LIVE: Law & Public Safety Committee gives update on local actions to COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Law & Public Safety Committee is giving an update on local actions to address COVID-19.
The Ohio Department of Health announced Sunday that there are 253 COVID-19 deaths and 6,604 positive cases in the state.
Of the 6,604 positive cases, 1,948 are hospitalized, said health officials.
Counties in our viewing area:
- Hamilton County: 17 deaths, 535 cases
- Clermont: 1 death, 41 cases
- Warren: 1 death, 75 cases
- Montgomery: 5 deaths, 198 cases
- Butler: 2 deaths, 117 cases
- Brown: 1 death, 6 cases
- Adams: 0 deaths, 3 cases
- Highland: 0 deaths, 6 cases
- Clinton: 0 deaths, 15 cases
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.