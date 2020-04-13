WATCH LIVE: Law & Public Safety Committee gives update on local actions to COVID-19

A scientist presents an antibody test for coronavirus in a laboratory of the Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology (Leibniz IPHT) at the InfectoGnostics research campus in Jena, Germany, Friday, April 3, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
April 13, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT - Updated April 13 at 8:41 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Law & Public Safety Committee is giving an update on local actions to address COVID-19.

The Ohio Department of Health announced Sunday that there are 253 COVID-19 deaths and 6,604 positive cases in the state.

Of the 6,604 positive cases, 1,948 are hospitalized, said health officials.

Counties in our viewing area:

  • Hamilton County: 17 deaths, 535 cases
  • Clermont: 1 death, 41 cases
  • Warren: 1 death, 75 cases
  • Montgomery: 5 deaths, 198 cases
  • Butler: 2 deaths, 117 cases
  • Brown: 1 death, 6 cases
  • Adams: 0 deaths, 3 cases
  • Highland: 0 deaths, 6 cases
  • Clinton: 0 deaths, 15 cases

