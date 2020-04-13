82-year-old Tri-State woman staying fit amid pandemic with classes from the 'J'

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gyms across the Tri-State have been closed for nearly a month, forcing some fitness junkies to find new ways to stay active.
That includes Gloria Rothchild, who’s enjoying workout videos at home to keep her not just active, but also healthy.
“It’s not fun being a couch potato!” Rothchild said. “It’s much more fun to be active.”
Rothchild, 82, isn’t letting a pandemic stop her from staying fit at home.
She enjoys the functional fitness classes at the Jewish Community Center.
The J, as it’s called, is closed but still offers online classes.
“A big thing that we are is a place for the community and to serve the community,” Cameron Engel with the Jewish Community Center explained. “And now the place to do that is online.”
Rothchild moved in with her daughter Natalie Wolf after having surgery a couple of months ago.
Wolf also works out at the J when it’s open and says everyone there asks about her mom if she misses a class.
“They have all levels, but my mom is doing the ones that are geared toward sitting in a chair,” Wolf explained. “And she’s doing some standing, and I really think they are helping. I mean, they’ve done more than just bridge the gap for my mom since we’ve been at home.”
Rothchild was doing physical therapy at home but because of the coronavirus, the visits from the physical therapist have stopped too. Now she’s benefiting from the video workouts.
Rothchild is one in a group women called “Jen’s Gems" who share a fitness class.
They even have matching t-shirts.
Rothchild says she's looking forward to being reunited with these ladies as soon as it's safe to return to the J.
