Cincinnati company sending nurses to COVID-19 hot spots around country

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati company is sending hundreds of nurses to dozens of hospitals across the country to help with the coronavirus.
More than 300 nurses and respiratory therapists are now living in new cities and working in new environments, according to Trustaff, a healthcare recruiting and staffing agency based in Cincinnati.
The medical personnel were recruited by Trustaff, then sent to dozens of hospitals to help with the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Particularly the northeast. We’re seeing a lot of needs in New York, New Jersey. We’re seeing more in Michigan, Connecticut," Truestaff Vice President of Business Development Michelle Filipkowski said.
For many of the nurses, they are not only working long hours, they will be gone for weeks at a time.
Filipkowski says the medical staffers are being sent where they are most needed nationwide, both to local locations and national hot spots like New York.
"I think it’s very different from what we’ve seen in Cincinnati. Hopefully we won’t see that in Cincinnati, but yes, it has been, I keep hearing the term ‘unlike anything I’ve ever seen before,’” Filipkowski said.
Filipkowski said Trustaff has been incredibly busy, but she says the real heroes are the dedicated front-line workers who have left their own families behind to try to save someone else’s loved one.
“I’ve heard the term ‘angels on earth,'" Filipkowski said. “We’re seeing some of that for sure."
According to Filipkowski, Trustaff is still hiring and looking for nurses and healthcare workers willing to temporarily relocate.
She says they are still working with Tri-State hospitals too.
