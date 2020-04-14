Freestore Foodbank rapidly running out of supplies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Freestore Foodbank is a lifeline for Tri-State families, but it’s running out of supplies.
Freestore works with a network of 511 partner agencies in 20 counties around Greater Cincinnati. In an ordinary year, it distributes around 33 million meals.
But just in March, the food bank is on pace to give out six months’ worth of supplies, according to Freestore Foodbank Chief Development Officer and VP of external affairs Trisha Rayner.
The situation is dire with unemployment claims skyrocketing and fewer food donations from local grocery stores and restaurants.
Mayor John Cranley announced Monday Freestore only has enough food to last three more weeks.
“It’s pretty scary,” he said.
Freestore halted food drives in March to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Now it’s encoring people and groups to make monetary donations for bulk food purchases.
If you would like to donate, FOX19 and Kroger are teaming up with Freestore Foodbank on a virtual food drive. Find out more here.
You can also donate to the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, a collaboration of the United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.
