Freeze Warning overnight into Wednesday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A FREEZE WARNING for the entire Tri State until 9am on Wednesday.
Look for a chilly and partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday, with temperatures peaking in the middle 40s. Then near freezing and below in many spots Wednesday morning, with a few showers developing during the afternoon and evening and as temperatures cool the spotty light precipitation may end as a few light flurries in spots.
Thursday morning will be dry, before rain returns late Thursday into Friday.
Friday into Sunday afternoon look for periods of shower activity with steady, chilly rain Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. Next week will continue the active pattern with several rain events.
