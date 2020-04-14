Kings Island makes 2020 Season Passes valid through 2021 Season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kings Island is making 2020 Season Passes valid through the 2021 Season, according to the amusement park’s website.
Regular, Gold and Platinum Season Passes, as well as 2020 Season Pass Ad-Ons, be valid once the park opens and will be extended through the 2021 season according to pass type.
The CEO of Cedar Fair Entertainment Company says Season Passes will also be valid on days that will be added to the park’s calendar because of its closure due to COVID-19.
Richard Zimmerman says they hope to open Kings Island by mid-May or soon thereafter as possible, according to his statement on the park’s website.
If you bought a ticket for a specific date that can’t be used while the park is closed, you will get a ticket for another day that you choose through Nov. 1, 2020 - excluding special event tickets - or you may get a refund for the specific day admission ticket amount.
Unexpired tickets (Good Any Day) may be used for any one public operating day through Dec. 31, 2020.
