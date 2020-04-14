Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana reaches 350 virus deaths; expected peak pushed back
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s health commissioner says actions aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus have pushed back the expected peak of illnesses in the state and given hospitals more time to prepare. The COVID-19 death toll for Indiana has reached at least 350 people as health officials on Monday reported seven additional deaths. Previous projections had shown Indiana could be seeing a surge of illnesses as early as this week, but Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says that is now expected in late April for the Indianapolis area and the first weeks of May for rest of the state.
NEWSPAPER FOLDS
Western Indiana newspaper folds amid advertising drought
CLINTON, Ind. (AP) — A small western Indiana newspaper has folded, in part due to the coronavirus pandemic. Publisher George “Sonny” Carey says Friday’s editions of The Daily Clintonian in the Vermillion County community of Clinton were its last. Carey says COVID-19 and the resulting lack of advertising revenue was the final straw fvorf he paper. He says he "wanted to keep it open, but it’s not viable. Carey operated the newspaper with his sister, Diane Waugh. Their parents bought the newspaper in 1936. Carey said he’tried to sell the paper and it’s parent printing company, Clinton Color Crafters, for the past 14 months.
INDIANAPOLIS POLICE-PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Indianapolis police squad car fatally strikes pedestrian
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say a police officer who struck and killed a pedestrian with his squad car while on duty is a 19-year department veteran. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Officer Conrad Simpson was on patrol when he struck a man about 11 p.m. Sunday who was walking on the city’s southwest side. Police spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook says the officer immediately stopped and administered first aid to the victim, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. She says the area was dark. The officer’s blood was drawn and will be tested for drugs and alcohol, which is standard in fatal crashes.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANAPOLIS TOURISM SALARIES
CIB, Visit Indy cut executive pay to cope with pandemic loss
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tourism officials who work to bring sporting events and conventions to Indiana’s capital are cutting executive pay for the rest of the year to cope with heavy financial losses after numerous Indianapolis events have been canceled or postponed amid the pandemic. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, Capital Improvement Board executives and hourly employees received at least a 20% pay reduction and the executive director, Andy Mallon, has lowered his $220,000 salary by 25%. Mallon said he does not have an exact figure for how much the board expects to save with payroll cuts and it is not clear if CIB plans to use its $100 million cash revenues for any shortfalls.
POLICE SHOOTING-WEST TERRE HAUTE
Police ID man found dead after exchanging fire with officers
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — State police have released the name of a man found dead Saturday in rural western Indiana after exchanging gunfire with police. Indiana State Police said Monday that the Vigo County Coroner identified the man as 51-year-old Errol K. Bolin of the town of Seelyville, but released no additional information. The state agency says it continues to investigate Saturday’s incident. Bolin was found dead in a wooded area of West Terre Haute after police from several agencies were fired on and exchanged gunfire. Vigo County deputies investigating a reported suspicious person initially came under fire after they found a vehicle with a shattered rear window.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA UNIVERSITY BUDGET
Trustees give IU their OK to borrow up to $1B amid pandemic
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trustees at Indiana University have allowed school leaders to borrow up to $1 billion to counter a potential budget shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic. The trustees approved the request Friday. University spokesman Chuck Carney says the university is in good financial shape, but the request offers peace of mind for the university to continue operations during difficult times. The university’s largest source of revenue is tuition. The school remains in operation during the pandemic, but has stopped in-person classes for the spring and summer.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FACE MASK CLIPS
Indiana company using downtime to make clips for face masks
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana company is making plastic clips to protect medical workers’ ears from being irritated by the elastic straps on face masks protecting them during the coronavirus pandemic. Hometown Shirts and Graphix temporarily closed its doors after Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a stay-at-home order last month to fight the spread of the coronavirus. But the Journal and Courier reports the Delphi company’s owners are using that downtime to make laser-cut plastic clips to prevent face masks' elastic straps from rubbing their ears raw. They're donating the clips to medical workers and others working on the frontlines during the pandemic.
RETIREMENT PAY DISPUTE
Indiana's top court sends pay dispute to appeals court
MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s top court’s recent ruling could revive the state’s long battle to make two former district officials pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars in retirement annuities. The Chicago Tribune reports that the Indiana Supreme Court sent Attorney General Curtis Hill’s lawsuit against former School Town of Munster superintendents William Pfister and Richard Sopko back to the Court of Appeals last week. The lawsuit alleged that Pfister and Sopko misused $850,000, in public funds over a 15-year period. Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush wrote that the ruling in another case, Robertson v. State, could apply to the Munster case.