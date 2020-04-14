Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
1st inmate dies as Ohio prisoner, staff infections top 260
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials say that the number of coronavirus infections in Ohio’s prisons has topped 260 and that the first inmate has died. The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction reports 119 staff members and 146 inmates have tested positive. Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday an inmate at Pickaway Correctional Institution died of COVID-19. Twelve of Ohio's 28 prisons are under full quarantine. The Lima News reports the agency is restricting inmates to two meals a day, with the same calorie intake as three to reduce movement and contact between individuals. The American Civil Liberties Union is calling on DeWine to release thousands of inmates.
FISHERY-WILDLIFE VIOLATIONS
Ohio fishery charged with abusing, wasting game fish
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials say an Ohio fishery has been charged with wildlife violations after investigators say they observed abuse and waste of game fish. Investigators recorded employees from Szuch Fishery Inc. intentionally injure a rare trophy-size fish after it was removed from a commercial fishing net in western Lake Erie on March 31. According to the state Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, employees were also seen removing several fish from commercial nets, breaking their spines and throwing them back in the lake. An attorney for the fishery's owner denies the allegations and says the fish were removed from the net and immediately put back in the water.
OHIO SHOOTING-GUNMAN'S RECORDS
Ohio's high court to hear arguments about gunman's records
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to hear oral arguments in a case filed by news media groups seeking school records about the man who gunned down nine people in Dayton last August before being killed by police. The court says Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who is supporting release of the records, will share time for arguments. No date was immediately set. Media groups including The Associated Press argue the records could provide information on whether authorities properly handled warning signs from gunman Connor Betts. The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools district says Betts’ records are protected by student privacy laws.
CINCINNATI SLAYINGS-ARREST
Bond set at $4 Million for Ohio man accused of killing four
CINCINNATI (AP) — A Hamilton County judge has set bond at $4 million for a man accused of killing four people in separate double slayings. Authorities say 42-year-old Alto Miles killed two women and two men within 24 hours last week. Records available Monday didn't show whether he has an attorney yet. Prosecutors say they are still investigating, but could ask a grand jury to add a death penalty specification to charges. Miles was on parole after his 2018 release following a two-year prison sentence on heroin and cocaine trafficking charges. He also was twice convicted of felony weapons possession charges.
TEENAGER SHOT
Teenage girl, 14, critically injured in Ohio shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a teenage girl was critically injured in a shooting in an Ohio home. Columbus police patrol officers responded to the South Linden home shortly before 7 p.m. Friday and found the 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police said she was struck by a single gunshot “which was fired from inside the residence.” No arrests were immediately announced. Authorities asked anyone with information to call the felony assault unit or the Central Ohio crime stoppers number.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio sees 6 more deaths, passes 6,500 COVID-19 infections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Health officials in Ohio say the state has seen six additional deaths and more than 200 new cases of infection from the COVID-19 virus. The state Health Department’s tally, updated Sunday, indicates 6,518 cases have occurred, up from 6,250 a day earlier. The state has seen 253 deaths related to the coronavirus. The pandemic has caused nearly 2,000 hospitalizations in Ohio, with about 600 people needing treatment in the intensive care unit.
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS-MINES IDLED
Cleveland-Cliffs to idle 2 mines over pandemic market shock
BABBITT, Minn. (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. plans to temporarily idle two iron mines due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The mines are Northshore Mining in Minnesota and Tilden Mine in Michigan. Cliffs says it will work down current inventory levels from the two mines and continue to ship iron ore to fulfill its agreements with steel customers. CEO Lourenco Goncalves says the Cleveland-based company has evaluated market conditions “and the extraordinary disruptions in manufacturing and steel production in North America due to the impact of the COVID-19 market shock.” He says Cliffs decided not to continue to build additional iron ore inventory until market conditions improve.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MODELS
Politics mixes with science as states turn to virus models
A gaping spread in statistical models for the coronavirus pandemic has injected a political element into the scientific endeavor. Governors in some states have cited the direst forecasts in issuing stay-at-home orders. Other elected officials have seized on more optimistic figures to justify their calls to loosen restrictions. The federal government doesn’t have a national clearinghouse for virus models. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn’t publicly released any coronavirus models of its own or identified a modeling consensus for states to follow. Meanwhile, some states are tapping local experts to cobble together their own models.
APPALACHIAN LEADERSHIP
Applications open for Appalachian Leadership Institute
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Applications for the Appalachian Leadership Institute are being accepted for the program that begins this fall. The Appalachian Regional Commission developed the training program along with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; The Howard H. Baker Center for Public Policy; Tuskegee University; and Collective Impact. The ARC says the institute is a nine-month program focusing on skill-building, seminars, best practice reviews, mentoring and networking. The institute’s second class will run from October to July 2021. It is for community leaders who live or work in Appalachia.
WOMEN FOUND DEAD
Homicide unit probes deaths of 2 women in Cincinnati home
CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were found in a Cincinnati apartment. Cincinnati police say officers responded to the North Avondale unit shorty after 5:30 p.m. Friday and found the women, who were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the two have been identified as 56-year-old Bridgett Carter and 35-year-old Tasia Mason. Police said anyone with information is asked to call homicide unit investigators, police dispatchers or Crimestoppers.