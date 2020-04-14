Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials say an Ohio fishery has been charged with wildlife violations after investigators say they observed abuse and waste of game fish. Investigators recorded employees from Szuch Fishery Inc. intentionally injure a rare trophy-size fish after it was removed from a commercial fishing net in western Lake Erie on March 31. According to the state Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, employees were also seen removing several fish from commercial nets, breaking their spines and throwing them back in the lake. An attorney for the fishery's owner denies the allegations and says the fish were removed from the net and immediately put back in the water.