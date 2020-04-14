Local company providing protective masks to first responders

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Health officials believe COVID-19 cases are going to peak in Ohio in early May.
During this time, West Chester-based Ryco Sportswear has made it their mission to help first-responders.
To do so, they’re making masks, so that every first-responder who does not have the option to work remotely is protected.
Ryco Sportswear Owner Brennan Ryan says the idea came after the company was contacted by several police departments, one of them in the Tri-State, asking if they’d be able to provide some added protection.
“It hit us when we were talking to some potential clients and speaking to the police department last week," Ryan said. “Some of these officers are out there, they’re scared.”
The masks are double-layered, and their straps can be designed to wrap around the head or around the ears.
They’re reportedly machine-washable and can be cleaned regularly.
Right now 1,000 of them are in production, and Ryan says they want to be able to provide more than that.
“We are just trying to spread awareness for this cause, and hopefully people will be inspired to help out the situation so that we can get these to as many departments that need some type of protection while they’ree doing their job, so they can stay healthy and do their job," Ryan said.
