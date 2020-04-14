Northern Kentucky nursing home residents, staff getting hit by coronavirus

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) - Like many states, residents, and staff in nursing homes across the country are some of the places officials worry about the most when it comes to the coronavirus. And Northern Kentucky nursing homes are no exception.
Rosedale Green is one of the nursing homes getting hit hard by the coronavirus.
The Kentucky Health Department told FOX19 NOW four of their residents have died because of the virus. A total of 12 residents have tested positive and six staff members have also tested positive.
The Director of the nursing home, Londa Knollman, told us they are following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for keeping residents and staff healthy.
Even with those guidelines, one part of their facility has been hit the hardest.
“Individuals that are memory impaired, it’s hard to have them understand social distancing and wearing masks and staying in their rooms and those kinds of things, which we’ve added extra staff onto that unit just for that reason,” said Knollman.
Outside of the memory-impaired unit, only two residents have tested positive.
Rosedale Green isn’t the only facility being hit hard.
Coldspring Transitional Care Center is also seeing cases.
The Kentucky Health Department said three of their residents have passed away from the coronavirus.
Eleven total residents have tested positive along with four staff members at Coldspring Transitional Care Center.
The facility says everyone who tested positive had already been taken to the hospital, so there are no active cases in the facility.
They say they are also rigorously disinfecting and following CDC guidelines to keep people healthy.
At Rosedale Green, the director said the entire pandemic situation is leading to some second-guessing.
"Second-guessing everything and wondering what else you should be putting in place, but you just continue to follow what the experts are telling us,” said Knollman.
One thing experts have told all of us to do is social distance.
Knollman said she’s seen the benefits and downfalls of not doing it first hand.
“We certainly saw that in our own facility with the memory care unit. If that didn’t speak volumes to the social isolation I don’t know what did," said Knollman.
Elsewhere in Northern Kentucky:
- Madonna Manor in Kenton County has one resident who tested positive and one staff member.
- Baptist Care Center in Kenton County has one staff member who tested positive.
- Gateway in Boone County has one resident who tested positive.
- Grant Manor in Grant County has two residents who tested positive.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.