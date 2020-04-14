Police search for man who walked away from group home

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are searching for a missing 58-year-old man who walked away from a group home Monday afternoon.
Michael Cord was last seen walking away from the group home on Cypress Way around 12 p.m.
Police say he suffers from various mental health and physical illnesses and does not have his medication.
Cord was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and gray pants.
He is known to frequent Norwood, Walnut Hills and the downtown area.
If you see him, call police at 513-979-4400.
