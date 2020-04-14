Procter and Gamble producing face shields for Cincy Children’s, Cleveland Clinic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Procter and Gamble delivered face shields to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center Tuesday to support front-line medical workers in their fight against COVID-19.
Cincinnati-based P&G developed the first prototype face shields with help from Cincy Children’s and The Cleveland Clinic, according to a P&G spokesperson.
The masks moved from idea-stage to full production in just 14 days, the spokesperson said.
Face shield deliveries were also made to The Cleveland Clinic and several hospitals in the Boston area, where P&G subsidiary Gillette is headquartered.
Production of hand sanitizer is also underway, the P&G spokesperson confirmed.
“Together with Cleveland Clinic we quickly evaluated an open source design,” the spokesperson explained. "From there, the plan took off.
"Four-days later we met half-way between Cincinnati and Cleveland (at a gas station) where our project leader shared our first prototype. We shared it with Cincinnati Children’s for evaluation in parallel. Five days later, production was underway.”
Designs of the face shields are different in Cincinnati and Boston.
The Cincinnati shield is detachable and can be replaced with a refill, and the rubber mold can be cleaned and sanitized, according to the spokesperson.
Meanwhile, the. Boston design is single-use and comrpises closed-cell foam.
The individual designs were reportedly selected based on the unique manufacturing capabilities at each site.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.