3rd Butler Co. coronavirus death confirmed as Talawanda School District CFO

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - On Monday Butler County health officials announced the county’s third COVID-19 death, a man in his sixties with underlying health conditions.
Talawanda School District officials confirmed Tuesday the victim was school district CFO Mike Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal, and three sons, Bryan, Corey and Dylan.
Davis grew up in the Oxford area, was a 1973 Talawanda graduate and played football for the University of Kentucky, according to a district spokesperson.
He reportedly worked for Lord and Taylor in New York before acquiring his school treasurer license and returning to Talawanda.
Under his leadership, the spokesperson says, a new high-school building was built and a new elementary-school building was designed and developed, with construction underway.
“Mr. Davis will be remembered for his work within the community and at Talawanda School District,” the spokesperson said. “The community and Talawanda School District offer our deepest condolences and prayers/thoughts for his wife, 3 sons, family, friends, and loved ones.”
There will be a car parade to honor Davis on Thursday at 5 p.m.
The parade will start at Talawanda Middle School and will drive past Davis’s house. Plans are still being finalized.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.