Recently closed Hyde Park restaurant reopens during pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Hyde Park restaurant has reopened amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Keystone Bar & Grill is now serving carryout and delivery through DoorDash.
According to owner Dan Cronican, opening back up has helped people in the company keep their jobs when many have had to be laid off.
“People were very excited when we called them and asked them to come back to work,” Cronican told FOX19 NOW Tuesday.
The Hyde Park location closed its doors in December 2019 because business had slowed down due to a minimal lunch crowd, according to Cronican.
“This has always been the more challenging of the three locations,” said Cronican, referencing the restaurants other locations in Clifton and Covington.
The pandemic forced the restaurant group to layoff nearly 100 people who were working at its Keystone and Mac Shack locations.
“I was able to keep contingency about a dozen people on our staff to run the carryout and delivery operations at both Clifton and Covington between the Keystone and the Mac Shack,” Cronican said.
He adds he knew this was the right time to reopen the Hyde Park location.
“We felt like this was an opportunity to be able to serve the customers who always loved us in this area,” Cronican said.
Cronican says he was able to get six people their jobs back by having them work in the Hyde Park location.
“Our main goal is to do what we can to keep as many of our people employed and also be able to keep our business not only surviving but in a healthy way, so that once we are able to open up fully, we’ll be able to do that more easily,” Cronican explained.
He says they are not sure if they will keep the location open after the pandemic, or when things slow down, but they are open to doing it if business goes well.
You can order carryout from Keystone Bar & Grill by calling 513.321.2150.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.