Reds launch $1M gameday staff COVID-19 relief fund

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Beginning Monday, eligible employees can apply for the Reds Gameday Staff COVID-19 Relief Fund announced last month with Major League Baseball and its 30 Clubs.
The fund provides short-term assistance to help bridge the financial gap by supporting gameday staff experiencing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19.
Eligible employees include 2019 gameday staff employed by the Reds and rehired for the 2020 season, along with staff from facilities service provider SBM who have been identified as eligible by SBM.
Eligible participants are being notified and may apply through May 31.
Reds veteran pitcher Trevor Bauer organized a crowdfunding campaign on March 14, when he personally donated to support Reds gameday workers and encouraged the public to join him.
Those efforts have raised an additional $24,841 to date, which will be rolled into the Reds Gameday Staff COVID-19 Relief Fund.
