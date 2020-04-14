Trio of EF1, 8 EF0 tornadoes hit Tri-State last Wednesday, NWS confirms

TRI-STATE (FOX19) - A total of 11 tornadoes through the Tri-State area late last Wednesday has now been confirmed by the National Weather Service.
The line of storms left damage across the area and thousands without power.
Three of the 11 tornadoes in the Tri-State last Wednesday reached EF1 categorization. An EF1 tornado has max wind speeds between 86 and 110 mph.
One of the EF1 tornadoes was reported in Versailles, according to the NWS.
This tornado had a max wind speed of 86mph and traveled for 2.5-miles, NWS reports:
The other EF1 tornado was reported northwest of Dry Ridge in Grant County, according to the NWS.
Grant County’s tornado traveled for 2.4-miles and reached wind speeds from 85-90mph, NWS says:
Shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, an EF1 tornado in southern Pendelton County produced winds of around 100mph, the NWS says.
The NWS says this EF1 tornado moved east-southeast across the county and had a path length of 15.1-miles.
According to the NWS, the other eight tornadoes were EF0, which means they had wind speeds between 65-85 mph.
- Gallatin County - max wind speed of 75mph with an estimated 0.5-mile path east Warsaw.
- Roberton County - max wind speed of 85mph with an estimated 1-mile path northwest of Mount Olivet:
- Mason County - max wind speed of 80mph with an estimated 1.2-mile path southwest of Mays Lick:
- Clinton County - max wind speed of 65mph with an estimated 0.8-mile path southeast of Blanchester.
- Clermont/Brown Counties - max wind speed of 80mph with an estimated 8.8-mile path near Newtonville and Lorelei:
- Brown County - max wind speed of 75mph with an estimated 2.4-mile path near Fayetteville:
- Clermont County - max wind speed of 75mph with an estimated 0.8-mile path near Edenton.
- Ripley County - max wind speed of 70mph with an estimated 0.5-mile path north of Friendship.
