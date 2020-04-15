Tornado count rises as NWS confirms twister in Indian Hill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 14th confirmed tornado swept through Indian Hill during last Wednesday’s powerful overnight storm, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS says the tornado drew a 3.3-mile path through eastern Hamilton County, beginning along Keller Road and traveling southeast to the 8000 block of Blome Road.
It reportedly knocked down numerous trees at the intersection of Drake and Camargo Roads and produced additional damage, including to barns and power poles, along Given Road before dissipating.
An EF-0 tornado, it likely produced winds of around 85 mph, according to NWS.
Straight-line winds estimated at 70-80 mph also produced damage around the tornado’s path, including in Madeira, Silverton, Amberley and Milford, NWS says.
News of this 14th tornado comes after the previous 13 were confirmed by NWS on Tuesday, three of which were categorized as EF-1, meaning their maximum wind speeds were between 86 and 110 mph.
