Boone County man charged with sodomizing 14-year-old

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky man has been charged with 10 counts of sodomy against an underage victim, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
Florence-resident Bobby Cortez, 38, said in a police interview he had been on drugs and could not recall the abuse, the sheriff’s office says.
In the same interview, Cortez reportedly said if the victim had reported the allegations then he would take full responsibility and wanted to apologize for being a “monster."
The victim is a 14-year-old whom Cortez is accused of sodomizing 10-15 times while living in Kentucky, according to the sheriff’s office.
Cortez was arrested Tuesday after deputies found he had violated conditions of release from a prior, unrelated charge.
Each count of sodomy is punishable by 10-15 years in prison.
According to the sheriff’s office, Cortez is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond for the sodomy charges and $2,500 bond for the violations of conditions of release charge.
