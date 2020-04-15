Can your pet spread COVID-19? A Tri-State vet weighs in

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After we learned about a tiger at the Bronx Zoo getting COVID-19, many have been concerned about their pets at home getting ill.
Suzanne Summe, DMV, is an emergency veterinarian at MedVet Cincinnati.
“Right now we don’t have any evidence that domestic animals can transmit COVID-19 in people," Summer said. “The tests that were performed, we can’t draw any responsible conclusions. We don’t believe that people can directly transmit to their pets.”
According to the CDC, the coronavirus can stay on surfaces for days. Now Summe says some patients have concerns that their pets might be carrying the virus on their fur.
“What they found is typically it’s smooth surfaces that you’re more likely to transmit the infection from and not what we call porous surfaces, so like your dog’s fur, your cat’s fur is very porous, so it’s very unlikely that you would contract covid-19 from handling your pet,” Summe explained.
The CDC website says the agency "is aware of a very small number of pets outside of the United States reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 after close contact with people with the virus.”
Summe says until we know more, it’s best treat your pets like the other members of your family.
“I think as a precaution if you are being isolated in your home from your family, I would make the same recommendation about not interacting with your pet. Then, when you’re out while social distancing from other people, I think it’s best for you not to let your neighbors pet your dog while you’re out taking a walk.”
MedVet is keeping its doors open right now because it’s considered an essential service. However, pet owners are being greeted outside of the building, and animals needing care are being brought in alone for treatment.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.