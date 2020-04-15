Local coach, comedian now cooking meals for kids in Evanston

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Robert Hampton is busy every day cooking meals for kids home from school due to COVID-19.
“I just like to feed them and make them laugh!” Hampton exclaimed.
He’s cooking out of the old Hoffman Elementary School in Evanston.
Hampton is a stand-up comedian and girls basketball coach. With both of his jobs on hold, he’s turned to one of his other passions: cooking.
“I like cooking for other people, I like catering to people, I like making sure that they’re good,” explains Hampton, “And then I like to eat! So that’s one thing we can enjoy together.”
Any kid or adult can come to the kitchen, which is now part of Christ Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church in Evanston.
People have donated money to Hampton, but most of this he pays for himself.
“Ninety percent of this comes out of his pocket,” Christ Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church Pastor Peterson Mingo explained. “And the pockets of people in the community, people he knows, people who fellowship with him. And they know his dedication and what he stands for. And so when they found out he was doing this people said, ‘How can I help?’”
Hampton says as many as 80 meals will be served in any given day. The food varies from salad and vegetables to spaghetti and hot dogs.
He says he was only planning on doing this for a week at first. With no end in sight, he’s just glad to get kids out of the house and spend a brief moment feeding their body and soul.
The food is served in the kitchen of Christ Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church located at 3060 Durrell Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45207.
You can get a meal from 11 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.