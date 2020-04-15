Drive-thru coronavirus testing site available in Kenton County

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 is now available in Kenton County.
This is part of the state’s partnership with Kroger to provide free, drive-thru testing for up to 20,000 people statewide over the next five weeks.
Testing will begin Wednesday in Independence at Summit View Academy for those who meet certain guidelines.
Priority has been given to those with symptoms of the virus who are healthcare workers, first responders, 65 and older, or who have a chronic health condition.
Testing is free and results will be given within 48 hours.
Testing is available by appointment for 250 tests per day, Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The testing site is located at 5006 Madison Pike.
“We appreciate the work by Governor Beshear, the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management, the City of Independence and all the partners in making drive-through testing possible,” said Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann. “Increased testing capacity is an important component of the next phase of this fight against COVID-19, and I’m hoping the Commonwealth’s approach will help us get there.”
To learn more and to make an appointment, visit their website. You can also call 888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3).
