Equine therapy stables will rebuild after tornado damage

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A week ago, tornadoes and severe thunderstorms caused widespread damage across the Tri-State.
At this time, more than a dozen tornadoes have been confirmed.
One of those tornadoes was in Grant County, Ky., damaging the grounds and structures at Lovesome Stables in Dry Ridge.
Lovesome Stables provides equine therapy to people with disabilities and other challenges to help them overcome difficulties in their lives.
Not only has the coronavirus derailed their business, but now, they’re cleaning up trees, sheet metal and a lot of wood after last week’s storms.
“Where do you start? I mean you saw the damage around, it’s everywhere,” Lovesome Stables CEO Jody Keeley said.
Keeley also lives on the property with her husband, daughter, and several animals.
According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado with winds as high as 90 mph touched down in Dry Ridge Wednesday night.
“Every time lightning would flash we could look out a window and see, ‘oh, that tree is gone... oh, that is gone,’ things were hanging on the wires behind us,” remembers Keeley.
“First I saw a picture and I was on the verge of tears,” volunteer Olivia Schuck said. “And then I came here and it’s so much worse in person. And it was really sad. I really can’t believe it.”
Schuck lives nearby and volunteers at the stables.
“I didn’t want to sit around knowing that I could help because I love this place so much,” she said.
The arena suffered the most damage. Just about everything is ruined except the stables and the tack room. But they think they can get it all repaired by the end of June if the coronavirus cooperates.
If you would like to donate to help Lovesome Stables rebuild, you can find out more on their website.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.