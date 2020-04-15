COVID-19 preventing family of murdered teen from celebrating her memory

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - The coronavirus pandemic is impacting many how the family of a teenager who was murdered in 2012 remembers her.
For the first time, the family of Chelsea Johnson is unable to celebrate her life on the anniversary of her death.
Johnson was murdered April 15, 2012 in Fairfield when she was 15 years-old.
Eight-years later, her mother, Vicky Fible, says every day is a struggle.
“It doesn’t get any easier. Years go by - ‘Oh it gets better, gets better,'" Fible said. "No, it doesn’t. It’s getting hard because the jerk who took her from me is not being punished.”
Every year around the anniversary of Johnson’s death, her family gathers to honor her. They pay tribute to Johnson with balloons, posters and pictures.
"We always meet at the cemetery, all family and friends, and then afterwards we all go out to dinner and celebrate Chelsea and talk about her,” Fible said.
However, the coronavirus pandemic has other plans for them this year. Because of Ohio’s stay-at-home order, they have been unable to plan an event or family gathering.
Fible says it has left her feeling hopeless.
“That hurts so bad, and I don’t want to sit there, I know she doesn’t think this, but think everybody forgot about her 'cause there’s nobody there at the cemetery,” Fible said.
Despite how tough this time has been, Fible says she will continue to fight for answers and for justice.
“You don’t have a heart if you’re sitting there holding this inside every day, all these years,” Fible said. “I’m begging you, please, from the bottom of my heart, if anybody knows anything, please come forward.”
Fible said she is working on planning a virtual event to pay tribute to Johnson that way.
Anyone with information on Johnson’s murder is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at 513-829-8201.
