Freeze Warning Wednesday morning, then afternoon showers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for the entire Tri State until 9am Wednesday. We will be near record lows as the record for April 15th is 25° set in 1963 after the cold winter of 1962-63.
Look for a dry morning but then Wednesday afternoon and evening a few showers or sprinkles are possible and during late evening a few flurries as a weak cold front moves through the FOX19 NOW viewing area. A daytime high of 50 degrees for your Wednesday.
Thursday morning will be dry and cold with low temperatures again in the upper 20s. Rain returns late Thursday night into Friday and Saturday. The weather will dry out for Saturday afternoon but rain returns before Sunday, with highs in the low 60′s.
