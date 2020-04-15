Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Five FBS conference commissioners have asked the NCAA to relax some requirements to compete in Division I for the next four years, including the minimum number of sports a school must sponsor. The letter from the commissioners of the American Athletic Conference, Mountain West, Mid-American Conference, Sun Belt and Conference USA also asked for temporary relief from NCAA requirements regarding financial aid, average football attendance and scheduling. The request was made on behalf of all Division I schools. The letter to NCAA President Mark Emmert, obtained by The Associated Press, says the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the direst financial crisis for higher education since at least the Great Depression.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — The Purdue Boilermakers will open next basketball season by hosting Evansville on Nov. 10. It's the first time the two schools will meet since December 2005 —- Matt Painter's first season as Purdue's coach. Former Butler coach Todd Lickliter took over as the Purple Aces coach midway through last season following the firing of former Kentucky star Walter McCarty. It's the third game the Boilermakers have announced for next season, adding to a previously scheduled home game against Indiana State on Nov. 13 and a trip to Brooklyn, New York, on Dec. 13 to face West Virginia.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson has been fired by Chip Ganassi Racing two days after the NASCAR driver used a racial slur on a live stream of a virtual race. Larson used the N-word during a Sunday night iRacing event and the clip went viral. He was first suspended without pay by Ganassi and then suspended by NASCAR, which ordered the half-Japanese driver to complete sensitivity training. Sponsors started dropping Larson and Ganassi was left with no choice but to fire the driver.