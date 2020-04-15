Key Northern Kentucky bridge closed indefinitely

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The 4th Street Veterans Bridge, which connects Covington and Newport over the Licking River, will be closed indefinitely, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
A KTC release says a recent inspection of the bridge found “deterioration on a primary load-carrying member."
The 84-year-old bridge will remain open to pedestrians and bicyclists.
Options reportedly include keeping the bridge closed.
Bob Yeager, chief district engineer for the Kentucky Department of Highways District 6, says his office is adopting a “safety-first approach" for the bridge, which carries 13,676 vehicles per day and has a 17-ton weight limit.
“KYTC officials are looking at a number of options. It might be possible to open the bridge back up, with restrictions, until a repair is made," Yeager said.
Restrictions would include reduced lanes and weight limits.
KTC advises drivers coming from Newport to use York Street to 11th Street Licking Valley Girl Scout Bridge to Greenup Street.
Drivers from from Covington can use Scott Street to 12th Street to the Licking Valley Girl Scout Bridge to Monmouth Street as a detour, KTC says.
