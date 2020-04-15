Local business owner becomes victim of crime as tools, equipment stolen

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - A local man says someone stole all of the tools and equipment he needs to properly run his business and now he’s trying to figure out how he’s going to move forward.
Jullian Smith owns Smith Remodeling and Construction LTD.
Currently, he says he and his crew are working on a home at the corner of Narvarre and Mathis in Madisonville.
On Saturday, Smith says his team spent some time working on the home and when they came back on Monday to continue fixing it up, but everything they needed to do that was gone.
Smith says he’s now trying to figure out how exactly to move forward.
“We found that all of our tools and equipment were gone," he said. “All of the contents of our trailer. Every last single tool and material they took - down to screws and nails.”
It was all worth about $20,000, Smith says.
Some of what was taken include hammers, screwdrivers, drills, saws, generators, welders, and even the siding needed to finish the home, according to Smith.
He also says whoever did this, not only broke the lock on the trailer to take what they could out of there, but they also made their way into the home where they got away with some things from inside.
“Whoever did it it took them a while to do it or a big crew to do it," Smith said. “This isn’t something you can just throw into the back of a pickup truck.”
He says as a small business owner this will set him back, but it won’t completely stop him or his crew.
“It’s not just about stealing the tools,” Smith said. “It’s really my crew. I have eight guys I support. They support their family. You are not just stealing an item, you are stealing food out of people’s mouth.”
He also says he did report this to police, but they didn’t actually come out to the home because of COVID-19.
Smith told FOX19 NOW he does have insurance, but he still has to repurchase everything that was stolen upfront before he can be reimbursed.
“Whoever did it, I hope they find some peace within themselves," he said.
Smith says he’s hoping to be fully back up and running again in a few weeks.
