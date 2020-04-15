Metro buses equipped with plexiglass to help keep drivers healthy during pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Metro buses have an added feature to help keep drivers and riders safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Plexiglass barriers have now been installed on all Metro buses, according to a release from the company.
This plexiglass set up actually opens up more seating space for passengers to practice social distancing, Metro says.
Riders are asked to use the Transit app to pay fare ahead of time and to wear masks or face coverings while on the bus.
