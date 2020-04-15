Contests
Flute shop owner accused of keeping customers musical instruments pleads guilty, faces sentencing

Patricia North
Patricia North(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A flute shop owner accused of keeping thousands of dollars in musical instruments from her customers is expected to face the music Tuesday.

Patricia North pleaded guilty May 24 to a felony charge of unauthorized use of property and three theft counts were dismissed, court records show.

North, 65, faces six to 18 months in prison with a maximum fine of $5,000 when Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Megan Shanahan sentences her at 9 a.m.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued her, asking the court to order North to reimburse her customers and pay civil penalties.

A judge has ordered her to pay a total judgment of $34,617.97, court records show.

The lawsuit claims North, the owner of Cincinnati Fluteworks, violated Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act.

The suit alleges she took upfront payments from several customers for repairs or the sale of their instruments but never returned the instruments, payments, or any of the money made from selling the instruments.

More than $9,500 was lost by North’s customers, according to the lawsuit.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

