Music store owner accused of taking near $10k from customers being sued by Ohio AG

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati music store owner accused of taking nearly $10,000 and musical instruments from customers is now facing a lawsuit from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.
The lawsuit claims the owner of Cincinnati Fluteworks, Patricia North, took upfront payments from customers for repairs or the sale of their instruments.
North never returned the instruments, payments, or any of the money made from selling the instruments, according to the lawsuit filed by AG Yost.
More than $9,500 was lost amongst North’s customers, the lawsuit alleges.
“It’s time to face the music – this business should’ve known you never come between an artist and their instrument,” AG Yost said. “We’re going to orchestrate some justice.”
Per the lawsuit, North allegedly violated Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act.
The lawsuit seeks to have North reimburse affected customers and pay civil penalties.
