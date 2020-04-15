Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - An investigation into an officer-involved shooting is underway in Adams County.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Greenbrier Road in Seaman, according to a spokesperson for the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
The spokesperson says deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department are okay.
No word on the condition of the person who was shot or what prompted the shooting.
