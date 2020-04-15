Rain on the way late Wednesday afternoon, Freeze Warning into Thursday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wednesday afternoon and evening a few showers or sprinkles are possible and during late evening a few flurries as a weak cold front moves through the FOX19 NOW viewing area. A daytime high of 50 degrees for your Wednesday.
Thursday morning will be dry and cold with low temperatures again in the upper 20s. A FREEZE WARNING will remain until 9am.
Rain returns late Thursday night into Friday and Saturday.
The weather will dry out for Saturday afternoon but rain returns before Sunday, with highs in the low 60′s.
